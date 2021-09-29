Resident sues Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, board president over alleged free speech violation
A resident is suing Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and board of trustees President Jorge Rodriguez over allegations that his right to free speech was violated. At the GCISD board of trustees meeting Aug. 23, Mitchell Ryan claims Rodriguez infringed on his free speech when Ryan spoke during the public comment section about Colleyville-Heritage High School Principal James Whitfield.communityimpact.com
Comments / 2