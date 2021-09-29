CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Resident sues Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, board president over alleged free speech violation

By Bailey Lewis
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 7 days ago
A resident is suing Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and board of trustees President Jorge Rodriguez over allegations that his right to free speech was violated. At the GCISD board of trustees meeting Aug. 23, Mitchell Ryan claims Rodriguez infringed on his free speech when Ryan spoke during the public comment section about Colleyville-Heritage High School Principal James Whitfield.

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

'No U-turn' sign to be posted to reduce hazards near Memorial Elementary in Lewisville

Lewisville is planning to install a "No U-Turn" sign on southbound Josey Lane at the north driveway of Memorial Elementary School. The city's transportation board voted unanimously Sept. 7 to recommend to City Council that the sign be installed at that spot near Memorial Elementary School, which opened to students for the 2021-22 school year. Lewisville City Council voted Oct. 4 on an ordinance to allow the change.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Carroll ISD adjusts budget to include pay increases for special education, auxilary staff

Carroll ISD trustees amended their 2021-22 general fund budget Oct. 4 to reflect their newly approved tax rate and recent pay increases for district staff. On Sept. 27, the board of trustees approved a total tax rate of $1.286, which includes the levying of the fifth golden penny on top of the original $1.2586 rate the budget had been based on. With the change, the tax rate is now expected to generate an additional $520,487 in net general fund revenue.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tracking COVID-19: Over 70% of estimated population in two Plano ZIP codes fully vaccinated as of Oct. 6

Editor’s note: This is the latest information reported by Collin County, Denton County, Plano ISD and Texas through their public reports and dashboards. More than 70% of the estimated population in two of the six main ZIP codes in Plano have been fully vaccinated, according to totals from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson ISD to share weekly COVID-19 updates, board makes no changes to mitigation plan

Richardson ISD plans to begin making the weekly COVID-19 updates provided to board of trustees available to the public. Superintendent Jeannie Stone said the weekly updates will be made available on the district website beginning Oct. 11. No action was taken on the district’s ongoing mask mandate or its health and safety protocols following a more than two-hour COVID-19 update during the board’s Oct. 4 meeting.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Colleyville approves funding agreement with Tarrant County for Cheek-Sparger Road project

Colleyville City Council approved an interlocal funding agreement with Tarrant County for the Cheek-Sparger Road reconstruction project at its Oct. 4 meeting. While 80% of the project is federally funded, the city is responsible for 20% of the reconstruction costs in addition to construction overruns. According to the agenda briefing, the total local participation cost is estimated at $581,637—not including potential construction overruns.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County Commissioners Court announces redistricting public input schedule, says precincts are in balance

When Tarrant County commissioners received a presentation at the court’s Sept. 28 meeting on redistricting, one of the key findings was that the current precinct lines—drawn in 2011—are still in balance. The presentation, prepared by Bickerstaff Health Delgado Acosta LLP, showed the 2011 lines using 2020 census data. Based on...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson voters to decide on $190 million bond in November

Richardson is seeking approval from voters for five bond propositions totaling $190 million that are largely aimed at infrastructure improvements. More than half of the bond funding is dedicated to street improvements, including reconstruction of aging roadways and alleys. “We’re really focusing on rehabilitating some of our major thoroughfares,” Deputy...
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Flower Mound to consider zoning changes ahead of Lewisville ISD land sale to home developers

The Flower Mound Town Council will vote Oct. 4 on proposed zoning changes to two of Lewisville ISD’s properties being considered for housing developments. One of the district’s properties is located near Vickery Elementary School between Wager Road and Blue Sky Lane. The other is near Shadow Ridge Middle School between Spinks Road and Long Prairie Road.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI NATION ROUNDUP: Fort Bend County sees COVID-19 cases decline; Abbott announces Texas Energy Reliability Council appointees, and more top stories

Take a look at the top five trending stories across all of Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas as of Sept. 29. Note: The following stories were published between Sept. 26-28. Greater Houston. As the state of Texas recorded its 4 millionth case of the coronavirus on Sept. 26, more than...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

