Resident sues Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, board president over alleged free speech violation

Carroll ISD trustees amended their 2021-22 general fund budget Oct. 4 to reflect their newly approved tax rate and recent pay increases for district staff. On Sept. 27, the board of trustees approved a total tax rate of $1.286, which includes the levying of the fifth golden penny on top of the original $1.2586 rate the budget had been based on. With the change, the tax rate is now expected to generate an additional $520,487 in net general fund revenue.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO