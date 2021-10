It’s an interesting day in the world of Virtual Queues for Walt Disney World Resort! As of September 23, Disney’s Hollywood Studios attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance has officially introduced a Standby line with its virtual queue boarding group currently “paused”. We don’t suspect the virtual queue for Rise of the Resistance is gone for good, as the My Disney Experience App still makes mention of the attraction. Instead of a picture of Rise of the Resistance associated with the Virtual Queue portion of the My Disney Experience (MDE) App, Guests will now see a new Virtual Queue logo with an added ride as shown in the screenshot below. Why the change? Well, Rise of Resistance is no longer to be the only virtual queue on the block. EPCOT’s newest attraction has officially been added to the virtual queue list on the MDE App.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO