10/04/2021 Tajikistan (International Christian Concern) – ICC sources on the border of Tajikistan and Afghanistan are attempting to help Afghan refugees escape the Taliban without success. They recently told ICC that a group of between five hundred and a thousand Hazaris fled Kabul during the August 2021 Taliban takeover. According to Minority Rights Group International, the Hazaris were, a few centuries ago, the largest ethnic group in Afghanistan at comprised about 67% of the population. It is believed that they now make up around 9%. The Hazaris speak the Farsi dialect of Dari and are majority Shi’a Muslims.

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO