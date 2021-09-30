Does multiple myeloma run in families?

Panelists elucidate how to determine transplant ineligibility and the goals of therapy while managing a patient with multiple myeloma. C. Ola Landgren, MD, PhD:I was teasing you a little, Cristina, when I said, “Are there any transplant-ineligible patients?” We’ve gotten better specialists in myeloma. You could transplant medically a fit 75-year-old or close to 80-year-old, but then you have all these other options. You could make the same case for younger ages, although you could say that’s standard care…. There’s no clear-cut question all the time. In my practice, if an older patient comes says, “I want to collect and store stem cells,” I usually say, “For what?” You’re going to store them for 5 years. That might not be the right thing? What do you think about that, Cristina?

