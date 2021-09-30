CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Juan County, WA

Reconnect through volunteering

By Life
Islands Sounder
 5 days ago

One of the harder aspects of these pandemic days is the feeling of isolation. Being masked and distanced has taken a toll. A great way to combat that feeling is to find new ways to safely reconnect. Many of our local nonprofits and programs are seeking volunteers. Take a look at the following opportunities and see if one sparks interest. Or swing by the Orcas Island Community Foundation and pick up a nonprofit directory to learn more about the possibilities. Nothing helps you feel better than helping others. Working together, we will make it through and we might even find a way to enjoy it.

www.islandssounder.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Ship’s anchor may have caused massive California oil spill

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A ship’s anchor may have hooked, dragged and torn an underwater pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into the ocean off Southern California, according to federal investigators who also found the pipeline owner didn’t quickly shut down operations after a safety system alerted to a possible spill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Juan County, WA
San Juan County, WA
Society
Local
Washington Society
NBC News

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins to step down

WASHINGTON — The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic. “There comes a time where...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Dog Walkers#Parks And Recreation#Charity#Sjc Land Bank#Funhouse#Orcas District Committee#Ultracamp
The Hill

Nobel Prize winner says governments must take 'urgent' action on climate

Governments must take “urgent” action to combat the escalating threat of climate change, physics Nobel Prize winner Giorgio Parisi told reporters on Tuesday. Parisi earned one-half of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics, while Japanese American Syukuro Manabe and German Klaus Hasselmann each received a quarter share, “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex systems” — and how those systems contribute to the planet’s changing climate, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced at a partially in-person, partially virtual ceremony in Stockholm.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy