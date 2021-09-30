Reconnect through volunteering

One of the harder aspects of these pandemic days is the feeling of isolation. Being masked and distanced has taken a toll. A great way to combat that feeling is to find new ways to safely reconnect. Many of our local nonprofits and programs are seeking volunteers. Take a look at the following opportunities and see if one sparks interest. Or swing by the Orcas Island Community Foundation and pick up a nonprofit directory to learn more about the possibilities. Nothing helps you feel better than helping others. Working together, we will make it through and we might even find a way to enjoy it.