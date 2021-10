Annette Jean Traubel of Leesburg, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 23, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. She was 85 years old. Annette was born on March 3, 1936, to Alfred and Gertrude Metzger in Ebenezer, NY.She graduated from West Seneca High School, attended the University of Buffalo for one year before becoming a RN and serving her country as a US Navy nurse for seven years.