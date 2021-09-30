Matt Gaetz doesn’t think he’s getting due thanks for helping Britney Spears

Sam Asghari reassured fans on social media who are still concerned with fiancé Britney Spears’ welfare that he’ll always have her back. If there’s one thing we now know about Britney Spears, it’s that she wants to take care of herself. But after spending years in an allegedly “abusive” conservatorship that’s caused the pop star emotional distress over time, Britney still needs support from the people who truly care about her as the possibility of her complete freedom is closer to becoming a reality. Enter Britney’s longtime love and fiancé, Sam Asghari. The actor reposted a touching response to a fan’s call to “take care” of the superstar on his Instagram stories on Friday, October 1.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO