Matt Gaetz doesn’t think he’s getting due thanks for helping Britney Spears

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuspended Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, from his role in the singer’s ongoing conservatorship.It’s the latest step in Britney’s attempts to end the legal arrangement that has controlled her life for the past 13 years.Another hearing has been scheduled for November 12 which could see the conservatorship terminated completely.Who should take credit for helping to extricate Britney for her guardianship?

Comments / 7

wayne stewart
3d ago

do we really care why doesnt he resign abd become her body guard. because he is useless in his day job

7
iknowtruthismine
3d ago

I think we all know what he wants for thanks, ............. dream on jackass.

6
