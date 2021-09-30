CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

A painter with a delicate touch

By Karen Hadley
sunnews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAyla Marie told me she had a dream about an ice cream party with famous artist, Frida Kahlo. The next morning she jumped out of bed, grabbed her brushes, paints and pens and worked all day till she finished her amazing painting of Frida. She had to seize the opportunity while the image was still bright and crisp. Ayla’s imaginary bandwagon is loaded with tons of inspiration she uses in her daily life to paint the world as she sees it. We sat down in Bogart’s Coffee House to talk about her career.

