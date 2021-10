Dear Editor: According to the May, 2021 Notice of Valuation from the county assessor’s office my property taxes due in 2022 went up approximately 15% (if the mill levy remains the same). The revenue for 2021 for the Ridgway school district was $2,945,254. If the mill levy does not change the revenue for 2022 will increase about $441,780. Add to that the revenue increase asked for in ballot…