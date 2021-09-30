Thursday Bird Droppings: The Orioles try for one more Curse of the Andino repeat

After everything, we are down to the final four games of the Orioles season. We all know the stakes that remain even though the O’s chances are long extinguished. The Orioles could still play the role of spoiler in the wild card race, first in tonight’s finale against the Red Sox and then for three games against the Blue Jays this weekend. Who the Orioles beat and who they don’t will go a long way to determining who hosts the game and who makes it at all.