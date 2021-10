Raymond Arroyo slammed Biden's decision to entrust John Kerry in getting China involved in combatting climate change on "Fox News Primetime." RAYMOND ARROYO: We heard it today from Biden. You hear it from John Kerry, and Nancy Pelosi last week in the UK said the same thing. They say "Oh, well the Uyghurs are being put in internment camps in China, religion is being suppressed, free speech is demolished by China, but look, the overarching and more important thing for us is to negotiate a climate change deal." Well, the Chinese love that math, because they get to trade all their horrible trade abuses and the equities and the trade imbalances, as well as their human rights record, for some B.S. climate change package.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 DAYS AGO