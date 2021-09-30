From Anaheim to Washington, these NHL teams need a uniform redesign

Nathan MacKinnon is arguably the second best player in the world today, but gets paid as a player who barely cracks the top 100 in the league. When his Entry Level Contract (ELC) ended, it was unclear what kind of player he was, and what kind of player he can become. After a spectacular rookie season that won him the Calder Trophy, he experienced a “Sophomore Slump”(a player who experiences a decline in performance during their second year in the league) the following season. Even though he showed glimpses of excellence during his second, and third year in the league, his future play and development was up for discussion.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO