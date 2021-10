Kupp recorded nine receptions on 12 targets for 96 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's Week 3 win over the Buccaneers. Kupp continued his exceptional start to the season. He now has five receiving touchdowns in three games, with his pair Sunday coming from two and 10 yards away, respectively. Kupp also provided a few big plays, recording receptions of 22, 20 and 17 yards. While Kupp won't be able to maintain this touchdown pace throughout the season, he's clearly developed a rapport with Matthew Stafford and has earned double-digit targets in every contest. Kupp should be for in another positive offensive game environment Week 4 when the Rams take on the Cardinals.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO