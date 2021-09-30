The Yamaha R7 Is A 72bhp, £8,200 Sports Bike For The Real World
Yamaha has confirmed UK pricing for its MT-07-related R7, and it undercuts the Aprilia RS 660 significantly. No one buys sports bikes anymore. The market for powerful middleweight bikes with aggressive riding positions has fallen on its arse, prompting many manufacturers to react accordingly. Yamaha, for instance, ditched its long-running YZF-R6 model last year, and rather than replace it directly, the Japanese company brought out this: the R7.www.carthrottle.com
