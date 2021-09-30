CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Yamaha R7 Is A 72bhp, £8,200 Sports Bike For The Real World

carthrottle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYamaha has confirmed UK pricing for its MT-07-related R7, and it undercuts the Aprilia RS 660 significantly. No one buys sports bikes anymore. The market for powerful middleweight bikes with aggressive riding positions has fallen on its arse, prompting many manufacturers to react accordingly. Yamaha, for instance, ditched its long-running YZF-R6 model last year, and rather than replace it directly, the Japanese company brought out this: the R7.

www.carthrottle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Autosport Online

Dovizioso: Quartararo “doing something crazy” on Yamaha MotoGP bike

Dovizioso made his MotoGP return in last weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix at Misano at Petronas SRT replacing Franco Morbidelli, and will remain with the team as a factory Yamaha rider in 2022 when it rebrands as RNF Racing. The three-time championship runner-up qualified last and finished a distant 19th...
MOTORSPORTS
motorcyclist online

2022 Yamaha YZF-R1 World GP 60th Anniversary Preview

Yamaha first entered Grand Prix racing 60 years ago and plans to honor that achievement with a few special-edition sportbikes. The 2022 YZF-R1 superbike is among the bikes that will sport a special 60th Anniversary Yamaha Heritage White and Redline color scheme, and it will be available in dealerships starting this November at $18,099, a $500 upcharge from the MSRP of the standard R1.
MOTORSPORTS
webbikeworld.com

Ducati World Premiere Set To Release New Bikes Including Desert X

In 2019, Ducati revealed a stunning new, long-anticipated concept on the stage floor of the EICMA. Set to light up the stage for the year 2021, rumors stated that the new adventure motorcycle would be competition for Honda’s iconic Africa Twin, with a 21-inch front wheel and the potential for an 18-inch rear.
CARS
TechRadar

The world's best e-bike is finally available in the US

The Cowboy 4, TechRadar's top-rated e-bike of 2021, is finally available in the US. Until now, Cowboy has only shipped within Europe, but it's now expanding its reach across the Atlantic. You can pre-order the Cowboy 4 now for an early-bird price of $1,990 until 31 October, with a $100...
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yamaha#Bike#The Real World#Aprilia#Japanese#Kawasaki#R7
cycleworld.com

2021 Yamaha MT-10

Outright performance not quite on par with the competition. While it might not have the outright performance to beat its competition, Yamaha’s MT-10 still packs enough punch with the lowest sticker price to make it the best deal in its class. Overview. After the success of the latest-generation R1 debuting...
CARS
TechRadar

BMW's weird tilting electric cargo bike is now real

Back in July, we reported that BMW had designed an unusual electric cargo bike, the Dynamic Cargo, which pivots in the center to keep loads stable as you make tight turns in traffic. Good news if you've been grocery shopping; even better if you're doing the school run. Now, as Ebiketips reports, bike brand Cube has taken the blueprint and turned it into a real, rideable e-bike.
CARS
manofmany.com

$30,000 Ares Super Leggera is the World’s Lightest E-Road Bike

When you start adding things onto a road bike—such as an electronic propulsion system—it only makes sense that the bike would be heavier, right? Not necessarily. Modena, Italy, based luxury coachbuilder ARES is working with HPS to create an e-bike that provides electric assist on a bike that only weighs nine kilograms—the Ares Super Leggera.
BICYCLES
dailyrecordnews.com

Rad Power Bikes Reimagines Transportation, Introduces RadCity 5 Plus in North America and Europe on World Car Free Day

Most popular commuter ebike transforms urban micromobility, slashing unnecessary car trips and energy consumption while fostering fun and healthy lifestyles. SEATTLE and UTRECHT, Netherlands, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today, Rad Power Bikes™, North America's largest electric bike brand, unveils the RadCity 5 Plus, the next generation of its versatile commuter ebike giving urban dwellers the freedom to adopt healthier, affordable and convenient alternative transportation options in their daily lives. Featuring a removable semi-integrated battery, a custom geared-hub motor that climbs hills 40 percent faster*, and an easy-to-read interface, the RadCity 5 Plus gives riders the ultimate performance required to navigate city traffic, busy streets, and challenging hills with ease. This is the inaugural introduction of the RadCity line for Europe, where Rad Power Bikes has an established foothold and is seeing triple-digit sales growth year over year.
BICYCLES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
Morganton News Herald

5 vehicles that will be discontinued in 2022

Here are five outgoing vehicles that will be driving into the sunset after the 2021 model year. Car shoppers are buying crossovers and SUVs in large numbers. Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out.
BUYING CARS
washingtonnewsday.com

All new cars will have a new speed limiter feature.

New speed limiting feature being added to all new cars. It comes after a report from the European Transport Safety Council found 26,000 road deaths happen in Europe every year. In Europe, all new cars will be required to have speed limiters installed. All new cars in the EU will...
CARS
luxurylaunches.com

More powerful than the Bugatti Chiron, this ultra-sleek 1,810 hp electric hypercar is not from Italy or Germany but from China and it will cost just $290,000.

Yet another limited-production battery-electric hypercar has been announced, and this time it’s from China. The electric hypercar is the creation of a company called Farnova Automotive that was founded in 2019. Strangely, the automaker decided to name the hypercar after Shakespeare’s famous story Othello. Nevertheless, Farnova plans on building 200 examples of the Othello hypercar from next year itself and with a price tag of 1.86 million yuan ($287,578), which is in the same ballpark as the Tesla Roadster.
CARS
investing.com

Harley-Davidson: Declining Demand Makes for Bumpy Ride

Harley-Davidson (HOG) is arguably the most iconic American motorcycle brand, recognizable globally. Despite its fantastic brand, the company has been facing hurdles over the years, despite decent profits coming in. For this reason, I am neutral on the stock. (See HOG stock charts on TipRanks) Thin Future Prospects. Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)'s...
CARS
Motor1.com

Rare Road-Legal Porsche 962 By Koenig Costs $995,000

The Porsche 962 is undoubtedly one of the most successful race cars not only in the history of the German automaker but also in the entire history of motorsport. Because it was a long-lived model of which more than 125 examples were built, a large number of prototypes were retired when a series of rule changes were introduced to endurance racing in the early 1990s. By the first half of this decade, practically all built 962s came into obsolescence.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy