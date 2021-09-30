CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

CABG Is Possible for Patients With Heart Failure, With Appropriate Precautions

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the risk of postcardiotomy shock, some patients with left ventricular failure due to ischemic cardiomyopathy can benefit from coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) — with appropriate patient selection and precautions, such as anticipating possible need for mechanical circulatory support. So argues a team of four Cleveland Clinic cardiothoracic surgeons in a recent editorial in Innovations: Technology and Techniques in Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (2021;16:227-230).

EatThis

The #1 Cause of Parkinson's, According to Doctors

Of the many diseases lurking around the corners of our lives, Parkinson's is a scary one because it's not extremely well known to laymen how you get it. Is it bad habits? Poor living? It seemed to strike notable people like Michael J. Fox out of nowhere. What's the #1 cause of Parkinson's? We reached out to James Beck, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of the Parkinson's Foundation, to ask what's the #1 cause of Parkinson's. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
easyhealthoptions.com

The drink that slashes your risk of heart failure

The human body is more than fifty percent water. Water makes up close to 80 percent of some of your most vital organs. Water is essential for protecting the spinal cord, removing waste through urination and sweat, regulating temperature and lubricating joints. However, if you don’t drink enough water, over...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This drug duo may treat kidney failure, study finds

In a new study from the Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, researchers found that melatonin strongly reduces kidney failure in people being treated with the antibiotic vancomycin. They examined 303 hospital patients being treated with vancomycin and found that 101 who also received melatonin had a 63 percent decrease...
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Daily Medication Pearl: Vericiguat for Heart Failure

Verquvo is a soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure. Medication Pearl of the Day: Vericiguat (Verquvo) Vericiguat is a soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and heart failure (HF) emergency department visits following an initial hospitalization for HF or need for outpatient intravenous diuretics in adults with symptomatic chronic HF and ejection fraction less than 45%.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Michael Tong
Newswise

Scientists find vital link to identify people at risk of aneurysms

Newswise — It’s called a silent killer. Warnings are rare, but of the million people who suffer a ruptured brain aneurysm each year, almost half will die and only a third will recover without disabilities. A new study published in BMJ Open has measured for the first time a link...
SCIENCE
CBS New York

Doctors Report Seeing Patients With Heart Issues Possibly Linked To COVID-19

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — When COVID first struck, it was thought to be primarily a respiratory virus, causing pneumonia and breathing problems, but now we know it also causes heart issues. As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez explains, the virus that causes COVID-19, technically known as SARS-CoV-2, is a virus unlike any other doctors have come across. It causes respiratory issues, clotting problems, multiple organ damage, long-haul fatigue and some unusual cardiac symptoms, even after a relatively mild case. “Tiredness, the pain, fever, but that all subsided, and then I just had a cough for about a week and then otherwise I felt...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that combining melatonin with vancomycin reduces kidney failure

A study by researchers at the Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy finds that melatonin significantly reduces kidney failure in people being treated with the antibiotic vancomycin. The study, published in the journal Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, examined 303 hospital patients being treated with vancomycin and found that 101 who...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Likely cause of Alzheimer’s identified in new study

Worldwide, Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most common forms of dementia. Using mouse models, researchers in Australia have identified one of the likely causes of Alzheimer’s disease. Some have dubbed the finding a “breakthrough.”. By studying the blood-brain barrier, the scientists have come away with a better understanding of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Study: Catheter-Based Valve Replacement Helps More Heart Patients

Newswise — Los Angeles (September 21, 2021) --Aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the aortic valve opening that restricts blood flow through the heart, is one of the most common and serious heart valve diseases. The aortic valve has three leaflets—known as tricuspid—but 1% of the population is born with two leaflets—known as bicuspid.
LOS ANGELES, CA
contagionlive.com

Discontinuing Precautions in Asymptomatic, PCR-Positive COVID-19 Patients

A survey found most healthcare professionals would clear an asymptomatic patient with a positive PCR test if the patient met other criteria. Recovered COVID-19 patients can continue to PCR-test positive for several months, so other criteria are often taken into consideration to determine whether a patient can be cleared. A...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market – Prevention, Treatment and Research Report by 2021-2026

Global Acute Heart Failure (AHF) Therapeutics Market – Insights. Acute heart failure (AHF) is characterized by the inability of heart muscles to pump enough blood through the heart to meet body’s optimal blood and oxygen level. The condition is progressive. It is important to distinguish between acute and chronic heart failure for effective medication. N terminal proB-type natriuretic peptide levels are used to distinguish acute versus chronic left ventricular dysfunction.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

'A nice problem to have': Dr. Howard Eisen on plethora of therapies for heart failure

Howard Eisen, MD, medical director of the advanced heart failure, cardiac transplant and mechanical circulatory support programs at Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center, outlined several key questions about heart failure treatment that leaders are currently grappling with during a recent episode of the Becker's Healthcare cardiology podcast. Here is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
uab.edu

UAB’s HCV+ organ transplant program extends to heart and lung patients

On the afternoon of April 25, 2018, Colin Tucker felt as though a railroad spike was being shoved through his chest. Tucker was taken to his local hospital, where doctors found four blockages in his heart. He was having a heart attack, and 99 percent of the main artery that supplies blood to the largest portion of his heart was blocked. After months of unsuccessful treatments, procedures and medications, Tucker was sent to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he was placed on the transplant list and received a ventricular assist device to pump blood from the chambers of his heart to the rest of his body.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
businessjournaldaily.com

Bhakta to Head Congestive Heart Failure Clinic at TRMC

WARREN, Ohio — Trumbull Regional Medical Center this week announced the launch of its Congestive Heart Failure Clinic on the first floor of the hospital. Shyan Bharkta, MD, was named the medical director. The clinic will provide patient and family-centered care to improve the quality of life of patients through...
WARREN, OH

