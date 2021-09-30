CABG Is Possible for Patients With Heart Failure, With Appropriate Precautions
Despite the risk of postcardiotomy shock, some patients with left ventricular failure due to ischemic cardiomyopathy can benefit from coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) — with appropriate patient selection and precautions, such as anticipating possible need for mechanical circulatory support. So argues a team of four Cleveland Clinic cardiothoracic surgeons in a recent editorial in Innovations: Technology and Techniques in Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (2021;16:227-230).consultqd.clevelandclinic.org
Comments / 1