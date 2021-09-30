CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Ben Dooley the latest in a long line of Northern Nevada standouts to thrive at Boise State

By Chris Murray
nevadasportsnet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoise State football has a history of drawing great players out of Northern Nevada high schools. Hug High alum Bart Hendricks was the Broncos' starting quarterback when Boise State turned the corner as a high-level FBS program. Chris Carr went from McQueen to an all-conference honoree at Boise State before reaching the NFL. Reno High's Sean Bingham played for the Broncos in the late-2000s. And Elko High standouts Pete Cavender, Jeff Cavender, Tim Gilligan and Benton Wickersham all had big impacts on the Broncos.

nevadasportsnet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Fallon, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
Nevada State
Boise, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Boise, ID
Sports
Boise, ID
Football
City
Reno, NV
City
Boise, ID
Local
Nevada College Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Hollywood production workers authorize historic strike

Members of the union representing roughly 60,000 TV and film production workers voted nearly unanimously to authorize a strike, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) announced Monday. The union said that nearly 99 percent of its members voted for the first nationwide strike in the union’s 128-year history.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Two Americans win Medicine Nobel for work on heat and touch

STOCKHOLM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - American scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday for the discovery of receptors in the skin that sense temperature and touch and could pave the way for new pain-killers. Their work, carried out independently, has helped show...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Nevada#Broncos#American Football#Fbs#Boise State

Comments / 0

Community Policy