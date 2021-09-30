Nevada's Carson Strong among Top 25 for Unitas Golden Arm Award
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong was named Thursday to the 2021 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25 list. Through three games this season, Strong has thrown for 955 yards and seven touchdowns with a 68 completion percentage and a quarterback rating of 149.44. He is fifth in completions per game (27.67) and 10th in passing yards per game (318.3) among FBS quarterbacks. Strong is coming off a 2020 campaign in which he was named the Mountain West Conference offensive player of the year.nevadasportsnet.com
