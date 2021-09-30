White County Warriors and Yonah Composite Mountain Bike Team Race #2

(Cleveland)- The White County Warriors and Yonah Composite just completed their second race of the season this past weekend at Allatoona Creek Park in Acworth. Jeff DeFoor Head Coach White County High School Mountain Bike Team said, “ It was a perfect weekend for racing, cool weather in the mornings, and clear skies after a week of rain.” He said this course was a very technical trail full of lots of roots and rock features riders had to avoid to keep the best lines.”