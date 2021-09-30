CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, GA

White County Warriors and Yonah Composite Mountain Bike Team Race #2

By Dean Dyer
wrwh.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Cleveland)- The White County Warriors and Yonah Composite just completed their second race of the season this past weekend at Allatoona Creek Park in Acworth. Jeff DeFoor Head Coach White County High School Mountain Bike Team said, “ It was a perfect weekend for racing, cool weather in the mornings, and clear skies after a week of rain.” He said this course was a very technical trail full of lots of roots and rock features riders had to avoid to keep the best lines.”

www.wrwh.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Five takeaways from a tough hearing for Facebook

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen appeared before a Senate panel Tuesday that was fired up about the recent wave of revelations about the company. Lawmakers focused on Facebook’s own research finding Instagram made body issues worse for one in three teenage girls and the platform’s decision not to share those results.
The Hill

Five things to know about the California oil spill

An oil spill off the coast of Southern California has sent up to 144,000 gallons from an oceanic pipeline into the sea, closing beaches and serving as a reminder of how U.S. energy sources can be calamitous to the environment. The spill isn’t as large or as devastating as others...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
County
White County, GA
City
Acworth, GA
White County, GA
Sports
Cleveland, GA
Sports
City
Cleveland, GA
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark — $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Whitaker
Person
Jay Rock

Comments / 0

Community Policy