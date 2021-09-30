CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

A Look Inside: The Twelve Thirty Club

nashvilleguru.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Twelve Thirty Club, a restaurant and bar concept created by restauranteur Sam Fox and partner Justin Timberlake, officially opened the entire space to the public on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in Downtown Nashville at the Fifth + Broadway development. The Twelve Thirty Club offers a Honky Tonk on the first floor, a members-only mezzanine called Honorary Member, and the Supper Club and Rooftop on the second floor. Nashville Guru stopped by to get a look inside.

nashvilleguru.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said its new regulation will...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
NBC News

Abortion, guns top agenda for new Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is gearing up for a blockbuster term beginning Monday that is likely to produce the most important ruling on abortion in 30 years and a long-awaited decision on the issue of carrying guns outside the home. The court will also take up a dispute over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Two Americans win Medicine Nobel for work on heat and touch

STOCKHOLM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - American scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday for the discovery of receptors in the skin that sense temperature and touch and could pave the way for new pain-killers. Their work, carried out independently, has helped show...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Sam Fox

Comments / 0

Community Policy