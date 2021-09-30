A Look Inside: The Twelve Thirty Club

The Twelve Thirty Club, a restaurant and bar concept created by restauranteur Sam Fox and partner Justin Timberlake, officially opened the entire space to the public on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in Downtown Nashville at the Fifth + Broadway development. The Twelve Thirty Club offers a Honky Tonk on the first floor, a members-only mezzanine called Honorary Member, and the Supper Club and Rooftop on the second floor. Nashville Guru stopped by to get a look inside.