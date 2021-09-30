CWC is hiring an Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations
**For full consideration please submit your application by the initial review date of October 13, 2021. Attach a current Resume/CV and a Cover Letter. Resume/CV and Cover Letter can either be attached as a .docx or.pdf or listed in the space provided in the application. If documents are attached, just list “see attachment” in the space provided in the application. For assistance, please email cwchr@cwc.edu or call 307-855-2112. **county10.com
Comments / 0