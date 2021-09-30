CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What was Tommy Kirk's net worth? Veteran Disney actor dies aged 79

By Olivia Olphin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sad news has just been announced that American actor Tommy Kirk has passed away at the age of 79. The Hollywood star is best known for his role in Disney’s Old Yeller and many iconic films in the Fifties and Sixties. We take a closer look at his career and explore his net worth.

sacramentosun.com

Hollywood star Tommy Kirk passes away

Washington [US], September 30 (ANI): Veteran star Tommy Kirk is no more. He was 79 when he breathed his last. According to Variety, Kirk, known for his stellar performances in 'Old Yeller' and 'Swiss Family Robinson', passed away on Tuesday. The news of Kirk's demise was shared by his friend...
New York Post

Tommy Kirk, ‘Old Yeller’ star, found dead at his Las Vegas home

Disney child star Tommy Kirk was found dead in his home, according to reports. He was 79. The actor was known for his role as Travis Coates in the 1957 film “Old Yeller.”. A neighbor found his body Tuesday at his home in Las Vegas, according to TMZ. No foul play was suspected at the time of discovery.
Vulture

Tommy Kirk, Former Disney Teen Idol, Is Dead

Tommy Kirk, the former Disney star of such films as Old Yeller and Swiss Family Robinson, has died. He was 79. Kirk was huge for Disney, as big or bigger than Kirk Douglas, until a 1964 drug arrest and rumors of his homosexuality changed his image. According to Variety, Disney chose not to renew his contract after discovering that Kirk had gotten a boyfriend while filming The Misadventures of Merlin Jones. After parting ways with Disney, Kirk found a new home at AIP and the Annette Funicello beach-blanket films of the mid-’60s. Funicello was also a member of the Disney diaspora. But then Kirk was arrested for possession of marijuana and (prescribed) barbiturates. He was recast in AIP’s How to Stuff a Wild Bikini.
Variety

Tommy Kirk, ‘Old Yeller’ and ‘Swiss Family Robinson’ Star, Dies at 79

Tommy Kirk, the actor known for playing Travis Coates in “Old Yeller” and several other Disney films, was found dead in his Las Vegas home Tuesday. He was 79. Kirk’s longtime friend Paul Petersen II posted the news on Facebook, writing, “Please know that Tommy Kirk loved you, his fans.” Kirk was born in Louisville, Ky. in 1941 and grew up in Los Angeles County. He began acting as a teenager, and appeared in a play at the Pasadena Playhouse, where he was discovered by an agent who helped him to make his screen debut in “The Last of the Old Time...
micechat.com

Remembering Disney Legend and Teen Star Tommy Kirk

Every so often, someone comes along who embodies the spirit of an era with enough charisma to give a film something extra. Tommy Kirk was one of those people who helped define the look and feel of Disney movies during the late 1950s and 1960s. A career that included screen...
leoweekly.com

Tommy Kirk, Star Of ‘Old Yeller’ And Louisvillian Dies At Age 79

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, though raised in Downey California, “Old Yeller” star and child actor, Tommy Kirk died Sept. 28 at age 79. In 1954, Kirk made his stage debut in a production of Eugene O’Neill’s “Ah, Wilderness!” Shortly after he began to work in television and in 1956 landed a role as Joe Hardy in the Disney production of “The Hardy Boys.”
