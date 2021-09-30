What was Tommy Kirk's net worth? Veteran Disney actor dies aged 79

There’s a reason why it’s nearly impossible to define Jessica Chastain. Many, including Chastain herself, would identify her as an actress, but the truth is she’s done more for Hollywood than just play a few parts and earn a steady paycheck. Since she exploded onto the silver screen in 2011, she’s fiercely advocated for women’s rights in her male-dominated industry, fought for equal pay, consistently sought out female collaborators to work with, and joined over 300 other women to help establish the Time’s Up movement. She’s a feminist through and through, only accepting roles of women she wants to give voice to. She refuses to be boxed in as an actress and has been vocal about the need for more inclusion in cinema, especially as it pertains to women and people of color.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO