England Women finished their summer with two series wins against India and New Zealand with just four defeats in 14 white-ball matches.Heather Knight’s team’s season started with a Test match against India in a multi-format series which mirrored that which will be used for the women’s Ashes in Australia this winter.England sealed victory against India in the final T20 international of the series before the players took part in the inaugural Hundred competition.A three-match T20 series against New Zealand followed, with England winning 2-1, before the summer was brought to an end by five ODIs with the Kiwis, in...

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO