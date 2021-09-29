A Journey To Revisit The Big Game At University Of Tennessee

It was time to dust off the old University of Tennessee football program of the 1951 national champions of which Robert Cloninger of Falmouth was a member. Mr. Cloninger's son and daughter-in-law organized a surprise journey to Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 23 to visit the hallowed halls of the school and the stadium where it all took place 70 years ago. His son and young granddaughter picked him up at his home and they headed for Logan Airport.