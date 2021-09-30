Pedestrian struck, seriously injured on Gold Star bridge
A person was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Thursday morning on the Gold Star Bridge, police said. Joseph Cruz Diaz, 19, of Hartford was standing on the bridge about 7:18 a.m. when he was struck by a northbound vehicle. He suffered serious injuries and was taken first by ambulance to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, then taken by Life Star helicopter to Yale New Haven Hospital, according to Connecticut State Police at Troop E in Montville.www.theday.com
Comments / 0