Montville, CT

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured on Gold Star bridge

By Taylor Hartz
The Day
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA person was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Thursday morning on the Gold Star Bridge, police said. Joseph Cruz Diaz, 19, of Hartford was standing on the bridge about 7:18 a.m. when he was struck by a northbound vehicle. He suffered serious injuries and was taken first by ambulance to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, then taken by Life Star helicopter to Yale New Haven Hospital, according to Connecticut State Police at Troop E in Montville.

