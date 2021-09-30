Monster Hunter Rise Ports to PC on January 2022, Demo on October 13th
Monster Hunter Rise Fans Can Begin to Access the PC Demo on October 13th. Monster Hunter Rise fans rejoiced when Capcom provided more details about the much-awaited title at the recent massive Tokyo Game Show presentation. The Sunbreak expansion will be out next summer, and the game’s launch on PC will be out by January 12th. Fortunately for fans, they do not have to wait until next year since a demo for the PC version will be available as soon as October 13th.cogconnected.com
