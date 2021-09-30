Raise a Glass to Virginia Wine Month

According to VAWine.org, Virginia is “A community of farmers perfecting their own agricultural art. They don’t bend to trends. They listen to their land, drawing out the story in every vine and every vintage. Crafting wines that embody the grace, grit and experimental spirit of Virginia.” October is Virginia Wine Month, and it’s time to celebrate wines made right here in the Shenandoah Valley. Read on for our favorite local places to drink it, buy it, and other ways to enjoy it.