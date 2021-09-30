CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Raise a Glass to Virginia Wine Month

visitstaunton.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to VAWine.org, Virginia is “A community of farmers perfecting their own agricultural art. They don’t bend to trends. They listen to their land, drawing out the story in every vine and every vintage. Crafting wines that embody the grace, grit and experimental spirit of Virginia.” October is Virginia Wine Month, and it’s time to celebrate wines made right here in the Shenandoah Valley. Read on for our favorite local places to drink it, buy it, and other ways to enjoy it.

visitstaunton.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday its new regulation will restore...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
City
Staunton, VA
City
Waynesboro, VA
NBC News

Abortion, guns top agenda for new Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is gearing up for a blockbuster term beginning Monday that is likely to produce the most important ruling on abortion in 30 years and a long-awaited decision on the issue of carrying guns outside the home. The court will also take up a dispute over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Schumer sets up Wednesday vote to suspend debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will try again on Wednesday to advance a debt-ceiling suspension bill, amid an entrenched stalemate over the nation's borrowing limit. Schumer, on Monday night, teed up a vote for Wednesday where he'll need 60 votes to break a filibuster and move forward with suspending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Taiwan says needs to be on alert to 'over the top' China

TAIPEI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan needs to be on alert for China's "over the top" military activities which are violating regional peace, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Tuesday, after 56 Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Monday, the highest ever. Taiwan has reported 148 Chinese air...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Tasting#Wine Shop#Food Drink#Beverages#Virginia Wine Month#Barren Ridge Vineyards#Bluestone Vineyard#Afton Mountain Vineyards#Veritas Vineyard Winery#Yelping Dog
Reuters

Two Americans win Medicine Nobel for work on heat and touch

STOCKHOLM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - American scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday for the discovery of receptors in the skin that sense temperature and touch and could pave the way for new pain-killers. Their work, carried out independently, has helped show...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy