Here’s Why Moonglow Bay Won’t Feature Romance Options

Many games have seen launch dates pushed back during the COVID-19 pandemic and Far Cry 6 was no different. After missing the initial release date of February 18th, Far Cry 6 is finally slated to release on October 7th. It will be made available on console for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. As for PC, you will be able to find it on Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store, as well as Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.

