Here’s Why Moonglow Bay Won’t Feature Romance Options

By Chris Jecks
Twinfinite
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Twinfinite, Moonglow Bay’s creative director and art director explained why the slice-of-life fishing RPG doesn’t have romance options. When asked whether players would be able to pursue a romantic relationship with one of the characters living in Moonglow Bay — following the death of their long-term life partner at the beginning of the story — Art Director Lu Nascimento explained that wasn’t the case, and that it is instead “inspired by a story that happened in Zach’s life.”

