Storm Lake

By Kent Tentschert
timesnewspapers.com
 4 days ago

The Storm Lake Times is a community newspaper in rural northern Iowa. With a paid circulation of 3,000, they struggle from week to week to make ends meet. Art Cullen, the publisher leads this hardworking group of journalists to provide news, features and advertising for their small community. As we move into a digital age, real journalism has fallen by the wayside. The newspaper office is a worn, aging building packed with desks, computers, a printer and a dog bowl for the Cullen's resident mutt who comes to work daily as well.

www.timesnewspapers.com

stormlakeradio.com

Rainfall and Other Storm Lake September Weather Statistics

Storm Lake received a little under three inches of rainfall during the month of September, according to measurements taken outside the radio stations. The average high temperature in Storm Lake last month was 77.5 degrees. The temperature got as high as 88 degrees twice. There were 11 days where the temperature got to 80 or above. The average low temp in Storm Lake for September was 56 degrees.
STORM LAKE, IA
1380kcim.com

Iowa PBS To Host VIP Watch Party For Documentary "Storm Lake"

Iowa PBS is hosting a VIP watch party on Tuesday, Oct. 26 featuring the film, "Storm Lake." From Independent Lens, the documentary features Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist of The Storm Lake Times, Art Cullen. He and his family talk about their fight to unite and inform their rural Iowa farming community through the biweekly newspaper. "It's a beautiful film," Cullen says. "It's a timely reflection on civic engagement that starts with an informed electorate. Journalism is the foundation of democracy but it's withstanding economic and political attacks that erode our civic life," he adds. Following the airing that begins at 7 p.m., Cullen and filmmakers, Jerry Risus and Beth Levison, will join the conversation via video to discuss the film. Audience members can join the discussion through the online shared media platform. "Storm Lake" will premier on statewide PBS Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. More information and registration for the free event can be found at iowapbs.org/events.
IOWA STATE
WDIO-TV

Lake Superior Stormwater Chalkfest "draws" attention to storm-water runoff

The Lake Superior Stormwater Chalkfest kicked-off at the Ecolibrium3 Fall Party Saturday morning in Lincoln Park. The Lake Superior Stormwater Chalkfest is a week-long event that is meant to literally "draw" attention to the ways storm-water runoff from roads, sidewalks, parking lots, and yards impacts local waterways and Lake Superior.
DULUTH, MN
iowastartingline.com

Rushing: 'Storm Lake' is a Love Letter to Community Journalism

I honestly couldn't tell you the last time I became really emotional in a movie theater before I saw "Storm Lake" on Monday. This is not me pretending I'm some super macho guy who doesn't ever cry or express his emotions; I just don't get teary in theaters. However, if I'm at home, it is no-holds-barred with the waterworks. I've teared up from plenty of cartoons and even some commercials—curse you Google!
MOVIES
Storm Lake Times

4 candidates seeking Storm Lake council vacancies

The race is on as candidates have filed papers for seats on the Storm Lake City Council and their names will be on the ballot in November. Mayor Mike Porsch will run unopposed for another term. Four new candidates are seeking two seats on the city council. Incumbents Jose Ibarra...
STORM LAKE, IA
stormlakeradio.com

SLU Executive Director Dutfield Accepts City of Storm Lake Position

Storm Lake United Executive Director Lee Dutfield has been selected as the City of Storm Lake's new Development Services Specialist. The announcement was made late this (Thur) morning in a joint statement by the City and Storm Lake United. The statement says that Dutfield's desire to expand his career focus into economic development provides an opportunity to strengthen the combined efforts of Storm Lake United and the City of Storm Lake. Moving forward, the City will bolster economic development efforts to allow an enhanced focus on retail promotion and events by SLU.
STORM LAKE, IA
Pantagraph

lakeofthewoodsmn.com

A Great Lake-Lake of the Woods

I love this Great lake! Many people love this Great lake – Lake of the Woods. This great destination is known all over the United States and Canada because its waters are international. It encompasses both countries with the border going right through the middle of the lake.
LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY, MN
The Independent

Bizarre 16-foot waves forecast for Lake Michigan near Chicago as extreme storm hits Midwest

Extreme winds are set to bring waves as high as 16ft to Michigan's Great Lakes on Thursday, as strong storm conditions strike the Midwest.The storm system developed on Wednesday and will become stronger on Thursday, with wind speeds up to 50 mph in Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. Lake Erie and Lake Huron are set to see some of the highest waves. There is a lakeshore flooding warning in place along the Indiana shore.While kite and wind surfers have been tempted in by the unusual lake swells in the area, Chicago's Fire Department explained that the lakefront was "closed for swimming"...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Lake in America

The size of lakes is measured by square miles of surface area. Based on this, the largest lake in the world by far is the Caspian Sea at 143,000 square miles. Its shores are in several countries, including Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran.  The second largest lake in the world has a portion of […]
POLITICS

