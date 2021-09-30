Storm Lake
The Storm Lake Times is a community newspaper in rural northern Iowa. With a paid circulation of 3,000, they struggle from week to week to make ends meet. Art Cullen, the publisher leads this hardworking group of journalists to provide news, features and advertising for their small community. As we move into a digital age, real journalism has fallen by the wayside. The newspaper office is a worn, aging building packed with desks, computers, a printer and a dog bowl for the Cullen’s resident mutt who comes to work daily as well.www.timesnewspapers.com
Comments / 0