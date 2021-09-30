Iowa PBS is hosting a VIP watch party on Tuesday, Oct. 26 featuring the film, “Storm Lake.” From Independent Lens, the documentary features Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist of The Storm Lake Times, Art Cullen. He and his family talk about their fight to unite and inform their rural Iowa farming community through the biweekly newspaper. “It’s a beautiful film,” Cullen says. “It’s a timely reflection on civic engagement that starts with an informed electorate. Journalism is the foundation of democracy but it’s withstanding economic and political attacks that erode our civic life,” he adds. Following the airing that begins at 7 p.m., Cullen and filmmakers, Jerry Risus and Beth Levison, will join the conversation via video to discuss the film. Audience members can join the discussion through the online shared media platform. “Storm Lake” will premier on statewide PBS Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. More information and registration for the free event can be found at iowapbs.org/events.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO