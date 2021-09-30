CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Prime Gaming October 2021 Games: Free stuff for Apex Legends, New World and more

By James Bentley
realsport101.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Gaming is a pretty great service. As part of your Amazon Prime subscription, you can get a handful of games and some in-game goodies every single month. Like PS Plus and Games With Gold, they tend to announce them at the end of the previous month and this month is no different. Here's what you can earn with Prime Gaming in October. You have just under a month to claim everything before the next month starts.

realsport101.com

Comments / 0

Related
stevivor.com

Big Games Night In offers free Aussie games on 3 October

ACMI is helping us sample some of the finest local games on offer... Big Games Night In will offer up free access to a number of locally-made games on 3 October as part of Melbourne International Games Week. The titles have been curated by ACMI and will be offered up...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

PS Plus Free Games October 2021: New leaks and predictions

The monthly PS Plus Free Games always make a splash with some nice new games and underground indies. Luckily, Sony are very fond of choreographing what we might see and when we will see it. As for the PS Plus free games in October 2021, this is what we know about them so far.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Second-to-last League of Legends Prime Gaming skin shard of 2021 now available

The second-to-last Prime Gaming reward for League of Legends in 2021 is available now to all players who have linked their League account with their Amazon Prime account. Over the span of the last year, Amazon and Riot partnered to deliver 27 individual skin shards to League players who link their Riot and Amazon Prime accounts. Today’s piece of in-game loot marks the penultimate skin shard that players will be able to receive through the promotion. The final skin shard available through Prime will be able to be claimed on Oct. 4.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Live Games With Gold Free Game for October 2021 Potentially Leaked

One of the free games coming to Xbox Live Gold subscribers via Games With Gold for the month of October has potentially leaked. Despite it already being September 22, Xbox hasn't revealed Xbox Live Gold's free games for the month of October. This may change as early as tomorrow, but it may not change until next week. That said, in the meantime, one of the free games in question may have leaked, courtesy of Microsoft itself.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends#Free Games#Epic Games#Free Stuff#Ps Plus#The Prime Gaming#Warzone Summer 2021#Warzone Bundle New World#Pirate Apparel#Pirate Stance Emote
totalgamingnetwork.com

Apex Legends Update May Have Broken the Game Even More

Respawn just released a new patch for Apex Legends today that attempts to fix numerous bugs. The team says that the patch also includes some fixes for client crashes and server disconnects. Unfortunately, it seems as though the patch may have made things worse for players. Following the update, countless...
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

Apex Legends fixes some game-breaking issues, but not all of them

Respawn pushed a brand new patch for Apex Legends on Monday, claiming that the patch will "meaningfully address teleporting, packet loss, and lag" that players have been experiencing ever since they dropped patch 10.1 last week. But the game still has game-breaking issues for many players, that won't be addressed until Wednesday at the earliest.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Apex Legends: Players Experience More Disconnections Now Despite Server Improvements

There seems to be a problem with Respawn Entertainment’s servers as Apex Legends players are experiencing more disconnection-related errors now than before. Last Thursday, Respawn tweeted that the devs are going to ramp up server capacity, in addition to implementing scheduled fixes a day after. They added that the problems may require more work, which suggests that issues are more complex than initially thought.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Apex Legends Mobile beta adds Team Deathmatch, Legend perks, more

Apex Legends Mobile will feature exclusive content that is not currently available in the console and PC versions of the game. The Apex Legends Mobile beta is well underway, giving players the chance to take the intense FPS action wherever they go. Despite the interest surrounding the mobile title, Respawn has remained fairly quiet on what features are included in this version of the popular BR title.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Amazon
mmobomb.com

New World’s "Legends Of The New World" Series Offers Some Insight Into The Game’s Lore

Amazon’s New World is just five days away so of course it’s hype time. Aside from the usual trailers, the company has been dropping short (a minute long or so) videos offering very brief looks into the game’s lore and the island of Aeternum. I think the videos are pretty much what they’d expect, with talk of adventure, secrets, mysteries, war, and a “harsh new world”, oh yes...and destiny, eternity, and all that jazz.
VIDEO GAMES
dicebreaker.com

Arkham Horror and Elder Sign co-creator behind The Stuff of Legend board game

An upcoming board game based on The Stuff of Legend comic book series and created by the co-designer of Arkham Horror and Elder Sign - Kevin Wilson - is on its way. Adapted from a series of comics about a group of toys who have vowed to protect the boy that owns them, The Stuff of Legend is a co-op board game for three to six players. In the game, players take the roles of the beloved toys from the comic series as they search for a boy in a scary and otherworldly plane called The Dark. Lurking within this world is the Boogeyman, a terrifying being who seeks to whisk children away forever - the players must rescue their cherished owner from the clutches of the Boogeyman.
HOBBIES
gamingonphone.com

COD Mobile x Prime Gaming collaboration to offer free epic rewards in the game

Call Of Duty Mobile has been enjoying great success lately with the new seasons bringing some of the biggest in-game updates and events of the year for players across the world. This popular action-packed game has crossed two years of global release on October 1st, 2021. The Season 8 2021 update has released a few days ago and is now another great event for its players from selected regions. Players looking to expand their collection will be happy to know that they can get some free items through their Prime Gaming account as COD Mobile has announced its collaboration with Prime Gaming. As a part of this collaboration, players will be able to collect and use various kinds of weapons and other cosmetic items to customize their gameplay experience within Call of Duty Mobile.
VIDEO GAMES
dreadxp.com

October Games Announces Puppet Master The Game and New Full Moon Character in Horror Legends

October Games are a nice group of folks. Their Asymmetric mulitplayer game Horror Legends is one of the best times I’ve had playing multiplayer. As a fan of horror, I love it. While people (see the Dead by Daylight fandom) may be torn over licensed characters, I think they add a bit of nostalgia and awesome factor to a multiplayer game. That’s why I think October Games’ announcement today is so great. In a partnership with Full Moon Pictures, October Games will be adding Radu Vladisas from the Subspecies films into Horror Legends.
VIDEO GAMES
vitalthrills.com

New World Game Launched by Amazon

Amazon Games today launched its highly-anticipated New World game on PC. You can watch the launch trailer using the player below!. New World is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game that pits players against the haunted wilderness of Aeternum, a mysterious supernatural island in the twilight of the Age of Exploration.
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

New Games with Gold for October 2021

The October Games with Gold lineup is here! On Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, fly to the beat of the rhythm in Aaero and fight the power using parkour in Hover. And for our lineup via Backward Compatibility, take down Dracula with your favorite heroes in Castlevania: Harmony of Despair, and relive the survivor-horror classic Resident Evil Code: Veronica X.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Arena Weapons Tier List October 2021

The Apex Legends Arenas weapons tier list for October 2021 is going to differ some from October's Battle Royale tier list because of the close-quarters nature of Arenas mode. Not only does Arenas force players into shorter-range firefights, but there is also the in-game economy to consider when purchasing weapons, abilities, utility, and healing.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Apex Legends gets new Apex Chronicles event starting today

Respawn and EA have announced that battle royale shooter Apex Legends will get a new Apex Chronicles event, with the first live from tomorrow. Apex Chronicles are said to be “bite-sized story events that inject narrative into the world of Apex via gameplay challenges and experiences”. First up is an event starring Bloodhound entitled Old Ways, New Dawn. It sees the character trying to save an injured prowler and facing the mistakes of their past.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy