Final episode of Netflix’s Inspiration4 documentary is now live

If you’ve been following the Free Britney movement over the last couple of years, you know that the calls to extricate the pop star from her father’s clutches have gotten louder. And that making documentaries about the situation has turned into a popular art form: First there was Framing Britney Spears,> which came out back in February, then last weekend CNN added to the Britney cannon with Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom. And now Britney Vs Spears, a new Netflix offering from director and lifelong Brit Fan Erin Lee Carr and investigative journalist Jenny Eliscu, who wrote a Rolling Stone cover story on Spears in 2004 and 2011. The 90-minute doc takes a deep dive into a disturbing story, exposing leaked documents that tell the real story behind Britney’s conservatorship (a form of legal control of estate and person that Britney’s dad Jamie Spears obtained in 2008 following Britney’s public meltdown, and which ended—sort of—just on Wednesday. (At least partly ended—a judge removed Jamie Spears as his daughter’s conservator, which is an important step to ending the conservatorship altogether).

