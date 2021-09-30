CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final episode of Netflix’s Inspiration4 documentary is now live

By Seth Kurkowski
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long wait is over for anyone wanting to see what TIME has in store with their Netflix documentary Countdown, available now on Netflix. Inspiration4, the mission to inspire generations to come with the first all civilian crew to orbit, launched and landed a week and a half ago. Leading up to the launch, the four crew members became stars to the nation as they pushed to raise $200 million for St. Jude, a goal they succeeded at.

