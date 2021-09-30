CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Premier League: September's funnies

SkySports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEriksson on leadership, Hayes and title ... 'WBA fan jailed for Sawyers racial abuse... Shields: I'll beat Jake Paul, I'm a real... Ole praises Ronaldo and 'world's best' D...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action

1) Tuchel’s tactics disguise his greatest talent. It is true that Thomas Tuchel’s decision to replace Mason Mount with N’Golo Kanté at half-time against Tottenham had a profound impact on the match. But Tuchel’s managerial skill goes far beyond formations and tactics. Through the strong relationships he builds with players and the team spirit he engenders, he has created an environment in which he can take these decisions while running little risk of alienating players such as Mount. “Everybody is humble enough to accept it,” the captain, César Azpilicueta, said of the conversations that took place at half-time. It helps to have players of Kanté’s calibre to call on, of course, with your team on the back foot. But a strong-willed manager with less emotional intelligence than Tuchel would doubtless end up with a dissatisfied, restless group of players, as has happened more than once at Chelsea. Tuchel is a very modern manager, but his old-fashioned expectations of selflessness and teamwork are making Chelsea a formidable force. Luke McLaughlin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Ringer

Premier League’s Silly Sunday and Late Drama

This week, Musa and Ryan begin with the Premier League’s silly Sunday, full of curious decisions and moments of brilliance. They start by looking back at Chelsea’s commanding win over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, thanks in no small part to N’Golo Kanté’s second-half introduction (03:34), and how the result provided a rare statistical quirk with Liverpool, who won 3-0 over Crystal Palace (12:47). There are shouts to Aston Villa, Southampton, Watford, and Brentford (15:23), before they move on to the rest of Sunday’s Premier League games, including Brighton’s win over Leicester (20:31) and Manchester United’s dramatic result at West Ham (25:20). Then it’s off around Europe, beginning with Juventus’s draw with Milan that leaves them in the bottom three (33:36), late drama at Mestalla (39:01), Radamel Falcao scoring in his Rayo Vallecano debut (41:20), drama in Paris, where PSG left it late against Lyon (43:34), and some Bundesliga (51:52).
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jarred Gillett to make debut as Premier League’s first overseas referee

Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas official to referee a Premier League this weekend.The Australian 34, will take charge of the Watford v Newcastle match on Saturday.Gillett was promoted to the Select Group 1 of referees by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) ahead of the start of the current season.He moved to England in the 2019-20 season to referee in the EFL after officiating in the A-League in his home country.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Paul
goal.com

Efan Ekoku: Nigeria's forgotten Premier League pioneer

The Norwich Hall of Famer was a man of many firsts, despite a modest career and a forgettable international record. To a certain consumer demographic (much of the marketing encourages one to think of it as a product anyway), Efan Ekoku is simply an erudite, well-spoken commentator for Premier League Productions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wba#D
goal.com

Why Brentford are the Premier League's most innovative and unique club

The Bees welcome Liverpool to their brand-new west London stadium having already defeated Arsenal in their maiden Premier League campaign. It’s been more than 32 years since Liverpool met Brentford in a competitive fixture, and almost 75 since they did so in a league match. That will change this weekend, though, the Reds heading for west London as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to the new Premier League campaign. “It won’t be easy,” says Jurgen Klopp.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

English Premier League odds, September 25 picks: Expert reveals best bets for Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Manchester City has revenge on its mind as it heads to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on Saturday in an English Premier League showdown. The Citizens (3-1-1) won the Premier League title last season and had hopes of a haul of silverware, but the Blues (4-1-0) beat them three times in a six-week span. That cost Man City a shot at two trophies, with Chelsea taking the European title with a 1-0 win in the UEFA Champions League final in May and knocking the Citizens out of the FA Cup with a semifinal win by the same score in April. Both teams boast talent at every level, but the dangerous attackers could find trouble cracking the Premier League's top two defenses. Each has allowed just one goal in the first five matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
kslsports.com

Warne: Premier League’s Match Of The Season Coming This Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – After a solid set of results over the weekend there are three teams at the top, Manchester United, along with Chelsea and Liverpool. Chelsea and Liverpool remarkably have identical records!. Man United got a hard-fought win at West Ham, with injury-time heroics from David De...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Premier League reaction and Champions League build-up

We are off to take a little break but we will be back for all of the build-up to this week's Champion's League games. Thanks for sticking with us, see you shortly. Get Involved - Late drama you have witnessed at a game. #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only -...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fury and Wilder clash and big names at Old Trafford – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 2.FootballThe big names were at Old Trafford.Legends in their own rights 🙏🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/K02tinbpkY— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2021Patrick Van Aanholt mocked Andros Townsend’s celebration.Andros tried to siuuu and ended up doing a starfish 😂🤣— Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) October 2, 2021Georginio Wijnaldum made fun of Kylian Mbappe.👀🤣 @KMbappe pic.twitter.com/kUQlCSrS8Q— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 2, 2021Chelsea players loved their win over Southampton.That one felt good 😁 pic.twitter.com/KEJuOc6pSX— Ben Chilwell...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Crystal Palace v Brighton: arguably the Premier League’s weirdest rivalry

One of those long-running feuds that goes back so long that few (least of all the warring factions so heavily invested in it) can quite remember what prompted it in the first place, Crystal Palace and Brighton resume hostilities on Monday night in what is arguably the Premier League’s weirdest derby. A quick recap: having endured a somewhat pr1ckly relationship during their playing days at Tottenham, Terry Venables and Alan Mullery were appointed managers of third division clubs Palace and Brighton respectively, within a month of each other in 1976. The sides would go on to meet five times that season, tensions simmering on each occasion before reaching – quite literally – boiling point after the fourth encounter when a Palace fan threw a cup of coffee over Mullery.
UEFA
chatsports.com

Naby Keita's stunning Anfield volley up for Premier League prize

The midfielder wrapped up a 3-0 win for Liverpool at Anfield with a perfect, first-time finish when a clearance came out to him at the edge of the box. Keita whipped it straight back into the far corner off his left foot to confirm victory in outstanding fashion in front of the Kop.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Liverpool’s Salah battles Ronaldo and Sarr for Premier League prize

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for September. To pick up this prize, the Egypt international must shrug off challenges from Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo as well as Senegal international and Watford star Ismaila Sarr. Others include Manchester City's Joao...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd stumble again as Chelsea top Premier League

Manchester United were held at home by Everton on Saturday after Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the subs bench as Chelsea scored two late goals against Southampton to top the Premier League table. Elsewhere, Brighton drew 0-0 with Arsenal to end the Gunners' recent winning streak while Leeds earned their first league win of the season and Norwich avoided defeat for the first time. United's 1-1 draw at Old Trafford continues an unimpressive run of home results including a League Cup defeat by West Ham and last week's shock Premier League loss at the hands of Aston Villa. Ronaldo has scored five times in six games in all competitions since rejoining the club in late August but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he did not regret resting the 36-year-old -- who scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Villarreal in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Iwobi a doubt for Everton’s Premier League trip to Manchester United

The Super Eagles midfielder might miss his first league match of the season when the Toffees travel to Old Trafford. Everton manager Rafael Benitez said he is unsure of Alex Iwobi’s availability for the Premier League fixture against Manchester United on Saturday. Benitez, in his press conference on Friday, disclosed...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy