The night sky holds the answers to some of our biggest questions. Aliens? Time? Black holes? Staring up at the stars and the moon for too long can give us a headache thinking about it all. There's SO much to unpack, and recently astronomers discovered another wild thing going on up in space: a mega comet. While it's not headed for Earth *takes a deep breath* this comet will enter our solar system with a massive 160-mile diameter (the average comet's diameter is 6 miles, for reference). The comet — named Bernardinelli-Bernstein after the astronomers who discovered it — is so large it was actually mistaken by scientists as a dwarf planet, and is 10 times the mass of Hale-bopp (aka the "Great Comet"). It's expected to brush by Saturn's orbit in the year 2031, so we have some time to collect ourselves before it enters our side of the solar system.

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO