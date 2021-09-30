Xander Zayas to face Dan Karpency in Herring-Stevenson undercard
The undercard of the upcoming Jamel Herring-Shakur Stevenson tussle is shaping up as a solid showcase of young talents. Top Rank has just announced that unbeaten Puerto Rican-born junior middleweight young gun Xander Zayas will attempt to improve his 10-0 (7 KO) unbeaten mark at the expense of Dan Karpency (9-3-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout, scheduled as the co-main event of the October 23 card to take place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.www.ringtv.com
