Xander Zayas to face Dan Karpency in Herring-Stevenson undercard

By Diego Morilla
The Ring Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe undercard of the upcoming Jamel Herring-Shakur Stevenson tussle is shaping up as a solid showcase of young talents. Top Rank has just announced that unbeaten Puerto Rican-born junior middleweight young gun Xander Zayas will attempt to improve his 10-0 (7 KO) unbeaten mark at the expense of Dan Karpency (9-3-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout, scheduled as the co-main event of the October 23 card to take place at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

