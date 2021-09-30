IN THE NEWS

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmerville, LA

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion Museum will feature everything fish! We will have fish mounts, boats, rods, nets, gear, motors, baits and even colorful fish art by local kids!. Louisiana State Archaeologist Dr. Chip McGimsey will give a presentation, “Dugout Canoes in Louisiana from 2,000 Years Ago to Modern Times.” October is observed as Archaeology Month in Louisiana. McGimsey will cover dugouts found across the state, including the 33-foot long canoe found in the Red River at Shreveport in 2017. The canoe is believed to be from the Caddo Indian culture, and about 700 years old.

