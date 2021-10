There are many “can’t miss” events in the outdoors, but the Children’s Therapy Center Charity Bass Tournament is one of the oldest ones for our area fishermen. In its 47th year, this event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help children in the Quad-Cities area. Even with all the chaos of life these past two years, over 130 anglers came out to support this worthwhile organization last weekend.

