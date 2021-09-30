DWCS grad now USAF F-16 Crew Chief

Airman Clellon L. Taylor graduated from the United States Air Force Basic Military Training School on September 16. Taylor distinguished himself during inspection earning the Commander’s Excellence Award and also was awarded an additional ribbon as one of 3 out of his entire flight to shoot Expert Marksman. Airman Taylor is currently attending Tactical Aircraft Maintenance school at Shepherd Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, TX where he will become a crew chief on the F-16 Falcon fighter. He is a 2021 graduate of D’Arbonne Woods Charter School and the son of Greg and Susan Taylor of Spearsville.