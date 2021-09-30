CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmerville, LA

Union Museum Fundraiser

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Farmerville Fire Department cook fish for the Union Museum of History and Art fundraiser Tuesday. Members cooking were (from left) Chief Billy Jung, Waylon Rosson, Wesley Hunter Futch, Robert Allen, Kim Cranford and Joe Booth. Board members and other volunteers collected money and handed out fish plates Tuesday at the museum. Jean Jones, museum administrator, (far left), said more than $16,000 was raised for the building fund. Gazette photos by Byron Avery.

