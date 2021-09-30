CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Roberson Staton

Roanoke Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTLAND NECK — Mary Roberson Staton, 73, of U.S. Highway 258, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family. Mary was born on May 5, 1948, in Robersonville, to Willie and Fannie Roberson. Mary met the love of her life, Randy, at Western Auto in Scotland Neck. The two have dedicated their life to the community, as well as their son, Patrick. She has served in many capacities in community service, from serving on the Scotland Neck Rescue Squad, to starting the Fire Departments Ladies Auxiliary, and then being the first female firefighter to become a certified member of the Fire Department, where she served for 25 plus years. She was truly one of the guys, doing anything needed when tackling a blaze. She also was a business owner in the community, which was another part of showing her love and dedication to the town. Mary loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

www.rrdailyherald.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Community Service#Sunnyside#Western Auto#The Fire Department
