High-end TV and electronics maker Hisense is borrowing from the mattress industry as part of a new promotion, allowing customers to test out a brand new TV for up to 100 days with zero commitment. Most online mattress brands currently offer deals that let customers try out a new bed for a few months (with free returns if necessary), and now Hisense is launching a “No Regrets” offer that marks the brand’s first “buy and try” offering. Amazon Buy: Hisense 75-Inch ULED 4K TV $999.99 As part of the deal, customers have 100 days to buy and try a U800GR, U8G, U7G, or U6G...

ELECTRONICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO