Spooky Kitchen Corner featuring Antique Halloween Finds

This past weekend we did one of our favorite weekend activities, we went antiquing. I found so many fun antique and vintage seasonal finds and it really made me think…antique shops are a great place to look for seasonal finds as they are all in great condition. Today I am sharing a spooky kitchen corner that I styled with some fun Halloween vintage finds. Last week I shared a grand post that we did with big box store bought jack-o-lanterns & I loved the look & it made me so happy, but I really wanted to show that you could do a great halloween look by shopping antique shops & more. Let me show you one look I created with my recent antique finds…