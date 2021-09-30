Muscatine woman charged with molesting her 8-year-old heads to trial next month
The trial date has been set for a Muscatine woman who allegedly molested her 8-year-old child and selling the video after she entered a not guilty plea. Jessica Rochelle Peters, 33, is facing charges of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony; incest, a Class D felony; sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony; and purchase or possession of an image of a minor in a sex act, an aggravated misdemeanor.voiceofmuscatine.com
