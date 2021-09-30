CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

Muscatine woman charged with molesting her 8-year-old heads to trial next month

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trial date has been set for a Muscatine woman who allegedly molested her 8-year-old child and selling the video after she entered a not guilty plea. Jessica Rochelle Peters, 33, is facing charges of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony; incest, a Class D felony; sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony; and purchase or possession of an image of a minor in a sex act, an aggravated misdemeanor.

voiceofmuscatine.com

jolene kraklio
4d ago

they should be no trail they have all the evidence, sick sick death penalty for her

heather Willroth
3d ago

the women at mitchellville will chew her up and spit her out i hope they do to

#Sex Abuse#Child Pornography#Police#Child Exploitation#Fbi#The Quad Cities Times
