Dog Was Right! Laundrie Family Lawyer Confirms Parents Went Camping With Brian!

By Mary Dehart
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s still unclear whether Dog The Bounty Hunter will be the one to find Brian Laundrie, but it sure looks like he’s on the right trail!. As we reported, the reality star joined the search for Gabby Petito’s missing fiancé over the weekend, and alleged on Monday that Laundrie’s parents went camping with him after he returned from his cross-country road trip without Gabby. (Which lined up with a neighbor who claimed to have seen the Laundries going on a camping trip.)

Comments / 30

Jayme Marcus
6d ago

So what. Dogg you should go back to Hawaii. You don't have any business trying to find someone

Reply(6)
14
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
People

Man Heard Gabby Petito Ask Brian Laundrie 'Why Do You Have to Be So Mean?' During Dispute

A man who witnessed the Aug. 12 argument between Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie in Moab, Utah, told police at the time that "something seemed off." According to a recently released written statement, the witness, identified only as Chris, told Moab police he was outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative near Arches National Park when he saw the couple in the middle of "some sort of dispute," KSTU reports.
107 JAMZ

How Much Is the Bounty on Brian Laundrie?

With the addition of Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, the popularity of the Petito and Laundrie case is heating up. In the last 48 hours, Chapman has begun to chase down a few solid leads and has even reportedly found evidence that Laundrie is in the area that Chapman is searching. Chapman believes that Laundrie is hiding out in the wilderness due to his love for the outdoors. Chapman thinks he feels more comfortable outdoors and therefore can hide better in the woods.
The Independent

Park record appears to confirm Brian Laundrie’s mother visited site of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s ‘tip’

Pinellas County Parks records appear to confirm that Brian Laundrie’s mother visited the site of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s “tip” – Fort De Soto Park in Florida. Daniela Hurtado of ABC7 Sarasota tweeted that she acquired documentation from Pinellas County Parks that appears to show that Roberta Laundrie checked in to site 001 at Fort De Soto Park on 6 September and checked out two days later on 8 September, but she added that the records don’t reveal who may have accompanied her. The reporter added that there are cameras at the park and that they are operated by...
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

Before he allegedly finds a fresh campsite possibly linked to Gabby Petito's fiance, the 'Dog's Most Wanted' star showed up at Brian's family home in Florida. AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter is likely hot on the trail of Brian Laundrie, who is currently wanted by the authorities. Making use of his best skills, the reality TV star has reportedly found lead to the possible whereabouts of Gabby Petito's fiance.
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Did Not Have to Report Gabby Petito Missing, Crucify Her Own Parents, Redditors Claim

Brian Laurie has been named a person of interest in the Gabby Petito missing person turned murdered girl case. Laurie has gone missing and the police has now already been searching for him for days, even though they are yet to charge them with actual murder. Instead, they're tracking him down for an unauthorized use of credit card. Still, It cannot be denied that there are many things going against Laurie in this case - that he will be tagged as the murderer when eventually found.
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter Gets ‘Immediately Passed’ on by Big Network for Potential Brian Laundrie Manhunt Show

Since the very beginning of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s insertion into the hunt for Brian Laundrie, strong opinions gripped the news. Shortly thereafter, Dog also announced his plans to return to the world of television. This didn’t really help his cause much, drawing in even more backlash from the public. Although he repeatedly addresses all the criticisms and asks fans not to give them any weight, that fanbase might be dwindling.
maggrand.com

This photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito could be key

A photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito from the campsite where Dog the Bounty Hunter got tip could be key. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were captured behind bars, smiling at each other at a Florida campsite. Dog the Bounty Hunter believes could hold that the photo could be the key to finding the dead woman’s fugitive beau.
97.3 The Dawg

Tip Sniffed Out By Dog The Bounty Hunter Leads To New Information On Brian Laundrie

As it turns out, a reality TV star has helped add new context to the hunt that is currently underway for Brian Laundrie. Reports say that after visiting the family home of Brian Laundrie, Dog the Bounty Hunter began investigating a tip about a Florida campsite. After a public records request, reports show confirmation from the family's lawyer that Brian Laundrie and his parents were together at the very same campsite just days before Gabby Petito was reported missing.
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito's Family Says She's Sending Them Signs From Beyond The Grave As Manhunt For 'Person Of Interest' Brian Laundrie Heats Up

Gabby Petito may be gone, but she's still communicating with her family beyond the grave, alleges her stepfather Jim Schmidt. As the stressful search for fiancé-turned-fugitive Brian Laundrie heats up, those closest to Gabby can still feel her presence. Article continues below advertisement. On Sunday, Schmidt shared a photo of...
talesbuzz.com

Was Brian Laundrie Spotted On Video?

Backseat investigators are having a field day with Brian Laundrie’s disappearance. As we’ve been reporting, the Laundrie family reported him missing shortly after his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, was reported missing on September 11. Now that Gabby’s body has been found and her death ruled a homicide, suspicions about Brian’s involvement are higher than ever. As such, the search for the 23-year-old has taken on an even greater urgency — and social media is on the case.
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star has handed over evidence found at a Florida park and believed to be related to the missing fugitive to police so that it can be examined for DNA. AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter has shared an update on his search for Brian Laundrie. After days of looking for the fugitive's trails, the reality TV star is convinced that the fiance of Gabby Petito (Gabrielle Petito) is still alive because his profile does not meet someone who is suicidal.
Ok Magazine

Brian Laundrie's Family Breaks Silence In Gabby Petito's Mysterious Death As Influencer's Uncle Cries 'Cover-Up'

Brian Laundrie’s family has broken their silence in regards to their son's fiancée Gabby Petito’s death. “May Gabby rest in peace,” the family of the person of interest in Gabby’s mysterious death said in a statement released on Wednesday, September 22. Article continues below advertisement. Following the short comment, the...
