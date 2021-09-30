CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Registration Deadline to Participate in the 15th Annual Paint El Paseo Pink is October 5th

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-shirt pick-up announced and merchandise available to support the walk. Desert Cancer Foundation’s 15th Annual Paint El Paseo Pink is October 9, 2021, at 8 a.m., and returns as the first major event to El Paseo. The walk, taking place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is an approximate two-mile round trip up and down El Paseo. Online registration is $35 at www.paintelpaseopink.org, and closes at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5th.

