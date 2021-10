While the St. Louis metro area hosts a variety of Oktoberfest celebrations, Hermann, Missouri—just 67 miles west—celebrates its rich German heritage with its own popular rendition. Settled in the mid-1800s by the Deutsche Ansiedlungs-Gesellschaft zu Philadelphia (German Settlement Society of Philadelphia), the town was envisioned as becoming the "heart of German-America." Today, it still retains its German roots with brick homes that line the sidewalks in the historic center, as well as vineyards, which were originally planted to overcome the town’s “vertical acreage.” And while Hermann might be most associated with the resulting wine, beer is definitely on the menu this month. Each weekend, visitors can wash down their favorite German foods—pretzels, sauerkraut, and brats—with a large ale. Here's what to know before you go.

