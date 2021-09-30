“WHAT IS DARK WITHOUT LIGHT ?” -Tim Curry’s Lord of Darkness
LEGEND (1986) Restored Director’s Cut [Limited Edition]. After changing the face of science fiction cinema forever with Alien and Blade Runner, Sir Ridley Scott turned his visionary to the fantasy genre, teaming with writer William Hjortsberg (Angel Heart) to create a breathtaking cinematic fairy tale with one of the screen’s most astonishingly rendered depictions of evil. In a sun dappled forest the pure-hearted Jack (Tom Cruise) takes his true love Princess Lili (a sixteen year-old Mia Sara) to see a pair of unicorns frolicking at the forest’s edge.coachellavalleyweekly.com
