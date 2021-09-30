Tea Be Honest
Tea Be Honest officially opened their first boba shop in Palm Desert on March 4, 2019, and with the generous support from their customers, they attracted the demand for a second location. And so, they opened another shop in Moreno Valley… and then soon after in Cathedral City. All of their locations are family-owned, featuring traditional, Chinese-style recipes that have been passed down for generations and innovated into the high-quality fun drinks they offer today.coachellavalleyweekly.com
