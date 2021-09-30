CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Everything Counts releases It’s Time EP on Do Not Sit

deephouseamsterdam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1) Kamancheh (Original Mix) 2) Kamanchen (Socko Remix) 3) Kamancech (Majnoon Remix) The Do Not Sit family continues to grow with artists from an array of countries and cultures. Everything Counts is the latest duo we welcome, hailing from Italy/Switzerland, with their EP, “It’s Time”. Consisting of five tracks, the team of Toshka and Chris Leon pac a multitude of rich sounds across this EP, including two driving, moody remixes of “”Kamancheh” from Manjoon and Socko.

www.deephouseamsterdam.com

Comments / 0

Related
mxdwn.com

J.Cole Releases New Surprise Single “Heaven’s EP”

J. Cole has just dropped a surprise single “Heaven’s EP”, his first single since the release of his latest album The Off-Season. In the song, J. Cole uses the beat from Drake’s Certified Lover Boy cut “Pipe Down” to give a soulful backdrop to let off a verse about his place in the current rap pantheon with lyrics like “Some people say that I’m running third, they threw the bronze at me/ Behind Drake and Dot, yeah, them niggas is superstars to me.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
djmag.com

KHX05 releases ‘BLXCK KXT' remix EP on Suzi Analogue’s Never Normal Records: Listen

KHX05 has shared a collection of remixes from their ‘BLXCK KXT’ EP on Suzi Analogue’s Never Normal Records. Check it out below. ‘BLXCK KXT REMIX EP’ features contributions from Iron Dylan, Awful Records’ LORD NARF, House of Labeija’s Rozay Labeija, GHOZT and Never Normal/Teklife affiliate Heavee. Each of the five remixers puts their own distinctive spin on KHX05's (pronounced Chaos) raw and experimental rap tracks, in which their lyrics tell stories of their trans experience.
MUSIC
meaws.com

Erasure to drop a surprise EP release on Friday

Andy Bell and Vince Clarke of Erasure (Photo by Phil Sharp) Erasure fans are about to get a treat real soon. The duo, Andy Bell and Vince Clarke, announced Thursday that it will release new music on Friday to celebrate the first night of its UK tour which kicks off in Glasgow.
MUSIC
laloyolan.com

Huney's 'Journey to the Middle' EP gets attention with new music video releases

A team of LMU students banded together to make a nine-part music video series for Huney’s EP “Journey to the Middle.” You may know Huney as Nikki Ghalili, a junior film and television production major. Her EP, “Journey to the Middle,” now has five music videos on Youtube with more to come. Ghalili and her friends have poured all of their energy into a music video series that tells the story of “Journey to the Middle.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everything Counts#Toshka
dancingastronaut.com

Ophelia Records realizes 99th release in Xavi’s ‘Our Painted Sky,’ from forthcoming EP

Xavi has released the first single, “Our Painted Sky,” from a forthcoming EP that, in the context of his longer-form projects, will succeed his debut album, March’s To The Endless Searing Skies. Following his melodic-bass rework of Seven Lions, Wooli, and Amidy’s “Shadows” in September, the St. Louis-native serves up a token of alluring basslines and melancholic harmonies for Ophelia Records‘ 99th release.
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Billy Idol Releases New EP ‘The Roadside’

Billy Idol has released his four-track EP titled “The Roadside” on September 17. It’s his first new material in almost seven years, and Idol worked on it throughout the pandemic. It also touched on his near-fatal motorcycle accident in 1990 when he ran a stop sign and collided with a car. Aside from a fractured left forearm, a break between his knee and ankle took hours of surgery to repair and the surgeons had to insert a steel rod in his right leg.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Yuki Yuna is a Hero Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch, News and Everything You Need to Know

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Another run has been given to the anime adaptation of Yuki Yuna is a Hero with Season 3 focusing on The Great Mankai Chapter coming ahead. Produced by Studio Gokumi for the third time, the show is going back to the small screen with a bang as Episode 1 is here with the release date and time you can put on your countdown, see where to watch the show, and check everything you need to know.
COMICS
hennemusic.com

Guns N’ Roses to release Hard Skool EP

Guns N’ Roses will issue a new EP entitled “Hard Skool” on February 25, 2022. Available exclusively via the band’s online store, the four-song project will includes the newly-released title track, the standalone single, “Absurd”, and live versions of “Don't Cry” and “You're Crazy.”. The origins of both 2021 singles...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Looks Lost Next To Megan Thee Stallion At 2021 Met Gala

Lil Baby must not have known anybody other than Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, because the rapper was continually spotted hovering around Stalli at a few different moments during the event. Some fans have pointed out that he looked like a "lost puppy dog" following the rapper around, and you'll see why when you watch the videos.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Billie Eilish Reveals She Lost 100,000 Followers After Posting Corset Pic

Billie Eilish opened up about the pressures of social media, revealing she lost 100,000 Instagram followers after posting a photo wearing a corset. "I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs," the 19-year-old revealed in a frank interview with Elle, adding: "People are scared of big boobs." The post...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
PopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Launched a Nike Core and Lower Body Program, So Get Ready to Pop a Squat

Megan Thee Stallion can't be stopped. In between remixing BTS hits and nabbing covers of Essence and Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, the rapper found time to launch her own program on the Nike Training Club app. The program dropped today with a trailer that dips into Megan's own fitness journey, starting back when she was a young girl growing up in Houston. Megan remembers people pushing her to get involved in sports like basketball, volleyball, and track because of her height, but she just didn't click with a sport. "I knew I had to find my passion, to do what made me happy," she says. But don't think that makes her any less of an athlete: Megan puts her body through 12-hour dance rehearsals, five training sessions a week, and sellout shows where she's "squatting 50 percent of the time!"
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy