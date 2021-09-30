Everything Counts releases It’s Time EP on Do Not Sit
1) Kamancheh (Original Mix) 2) Kamanchen (Socko Remix) 3) Kamancech (Majnoon Remix) The Do Not Sit family continues to grow with artists from an array of countries and cultures. Everything Counts is the latest duo we welcome, hailing from Italy/Switzerland, with their EP, “It’s Time”. Consisting of five tracks, the team of Toshka and Chris Leon pac a multitude of rich sounds across this EP, including two driving, moody remixes of “”Kamancheh” from Manjoon and Socko.www.deephouseamsterdam.com
