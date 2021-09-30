CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delayed Elections Are Underway in Ethiopia

By VOA News
Voice of America
 5 days ago

Delayed elections are underway Thursday in four regions of Ethiopia. Voters in three regions will decide who wins dozens of parliamentary seats in the last round of voting before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed forms a new government on Oct. 4. Voters in the fourth region will decide whether to establish...

Public Radio International PRI

Ethiopia expels UN officials

The federal government in Ethiopia has ordered seven United Nations officials to get out of the country, accusing them of meddling in Ethiopia's affairs. A civil war between Ethiopia's central government and rebels from the northern Tigray region has continued for nearly a year. UN officials say their work is vital and that millions of people in Tigray are in critical need of food and medicine. The World's Africa correspondent Halima Gikandi reports.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Police Arrest Ethiopia Insider’s Founder

WASHINGTON — Journalist Tesfalem Waldyes, the founder and editor-in-chief ofEthiopia Insider, an Ethiopian news and analysis website, is in police custody, according to media reports. Tesfalem’s colleagues and friends said his whereabouts hadn’t been known since Saturday, but federal police confirmed his detention to the BBC, saying there is nothing...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy: From peace laureate to wartime ruler

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power vowing sweeping reforms that earned him a Nobel Peace Prize, before becoming mired in a brutal internal conflict that threatens to destabilise the entire Horn of Africa region. As the 45-year-old prepares for a new term following his Prosperity Party's landslide election win in June, his image as a modern peacemaker lies in tatters and the surge of hope that accompanied his initial appointment three years ago has faded, at least for his critics. When the deeply ambitious Abiy picked up his Nobel in 2019 for Ethiopia's rapprochement with neighbouring Eritrea, he declared: "War is the epitome of hell for all involved". But he remains defiant despite mounting international alarm over the conflict in Tigray that has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed hundreds of thousands to the brink of starvation.
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy sworn in for new term, strikes defiant tone

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed to stand strong and defend "Ethiopia's honour" despite mounting global criticism over the war in Tigray, as he was sworn in for a new five-year term on Monday. Abiy's Prosperity Party scored a landslide win in June elections that federal officials touted as the high-water mark of democratic reforms he initiated upon taking office in 2018. Yet by the time voters cast their ballots, tens of thousands had been killed in the conflict in the northern Tigray region and hundreds of thousands faced famine-like conditions, according to the UN, tarnishing the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner's once-glowing reputation. Since then, fighting has spread to neighbouring Afar and Amhara regions while Tigray has fallen under what the UN describes as a de facto humanitarian blockade, spurring fears of a repeat of the mass starvation that turned Ethiopia into a byword for famine in the 1980s.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
hot96.com

Mali could delay post-coup elections, interim PM says

DAKAR (Reuters) – Mali could push back presidential and legislative elections from late February to avoid their validity being contested, its prime minister handling a post-coup transition said. Mali’s progress back to democracy following the August 2020 overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is being closely monitored in a region...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Ethiopia to world leaders: Be ‘constructive’ on Tigray

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ethiopia is telling the international community to steer clear of sanctions and avoid meddling over its war with forces from its Tigray region. It wants other nations to let the African Union work on bringing all parties together. Deputy Prime Minster Demeke Mekonnen spoke Saturday at the U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders. The United States threatened last week to impose sanctions against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other Ethiopian leaders. War erupted in Tigray in November after a political clash between Abiy and the Tigrayans who had long dominated the national government.
POLITICS
Gazette

Mail-in delays and recounts: Canada's election tallying drags on

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Three days after Canada's federal election, the final tally of seats remained unclear on Thursday, with mail-in ballots still being counted in some regions and at least one electoral district facing an automatic recount. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were handed another minority mandate late on Monday,...
ELECTIONS
UPI News

French foreign minister: Mali must not delay election

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called on Mali not to delay its upcoming elections in his Monday speech before the U.N. General Assembly in New York City. He issued the call hours after Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga said the election could be postponed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Famine#Voter Registration#Somali#Southern Nations#Peoples#Tplf#The United Nations#Reuters#Afp
globalvoices.org

China in Ethiopia: Between a savior and an exploiter?

The official Chinese narrative about Sino-Ethiopian relations presents China as an empowering partner, helping Ethiopia accomplish multifaceted development targets. The Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia's social media team regularly promotes messages about the Chinese government providing vaccines to Ethiopia, launches of new Sino-Ethiopian infrastructure projects, and China-led capacity-building programs. But this praise is not shared by everyone in Ethiopia and public opinion can be much more critical of China’s presence in Ethiopia, including Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
INDIA
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary 'shocked' that migrants have Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed shock at the recent spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases among migrants at the U.S. border. During a speech on Monday at the Migration Policy Institute's annual immigration law and policy conference in Washington, he said, "I did not expect to be, in late September, where we are."
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

The US must avoid war with China over Taiwan at all costs

Since last Friday, the People’s Republic of China has launched a total of 155 warplanes – the most ever over four consecutive days – into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone; Ned Price said the state department was “very concerned”. There have been more than 500 such flights through nine months this year, as opposed to 300 all of last year.
FOREIGN POLICY
