The Secret Lives of our Idaho Radio Ranch Cats

By Bill Colley
 8 days ago
I was looking out my office window and I spotted her. One of our barn cats was prowling in the pasture behind our studios. It’s her happy hunting ground. She’s the longest surviving member of a litter of four born here more than 5 years ago. She often greets me mornings and she gets treats and some canned food. A second fellow, we call him Oscar, lives somewhere in the immediate area. He’s generally friendly but like his Sesame Street namesake, he sometimes has an attitude. She spends a good part of her days sleeping among the shrubs by the employee door. Oscar always knows when it’s mealtime. Otherwise, I know very little about how they spend most days and nights.

