White House clams up when asked if jailed Marine officer is a hero like Vindman

This week, President Biden’s top military officials, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and Commander of U.S. Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee about the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Both Gen. Milley and Gen. McKenzie testified to lawmakers that they recommended maintaining a U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan, contradicting President Biden’s earlier claims in August that he was never advised to leave a small military presence in the region. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) joins to weigh in on the latest revelation regarding Afghanistan troops. The Senator also discusses Congress’s battle to get President Biden’s domestic agenda passed, including the bipartisan infrastructure bill and if he thinks it will happen. Plus, he explains why Republicans won’t help Democrats raise the debt ceiling despite fears that the U.S. could default.

POTUS ・ 5 DAYS AGO