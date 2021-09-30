CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House clams up when asked if jailed Marine officer is a hero like Vindman

By ALEC SCHEMMEL
FOX26
FOX26
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON (TND) — The White House sidestepped a question about whether a Marine officer, who was jailed for criticizing the commander in chief, should be hailed a hero. A reporter asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki yesterday if President Joe Biden considered Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, who was jailed after chastising military leadership for their disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, a hero. The reporter juxtaposed the question with the fact that Biden hailed Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman as a hero in 2019 for speaking out against the then-Trump administration.

Marine Corps officer who criticized military leaders locked up at Camp Lejeune

A former commanding officer in the Marine Corps who made national headlines in August after criticizing the U.S. military’s evacuation of Afghanistan is in the news again. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, formerly the commander of Advanced Infantry Training Battalion at the School of Infantry East located at Camp Geiger in Jacksonville, is in pretrial confinement at Camp Lejeune, but faces no charges, according to a Marine Corps spokesperson.
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

