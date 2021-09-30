White House clams up when asked if jailed Marine officer is a hero like Vindman
WASHINGTON (TND) — The White House sidestepped a question about whether a Marine officer, who was jailed for criticizing the commander in chief, should be hailed a hero. A reporter asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki yesterday if President Joe Biden considered Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, who was jailed after chastising military leadership for their disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, a hero. The reporter juxtaposed the question with the fact that Biden hailed Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman as a hero in 2019 for speaking out against the then-Trump administration.kmph.com
